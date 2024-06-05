SCO TEMP Grants Pakistan House Member Of Its Think Tank Alliance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Trade and Economic Multifunctional Platform for SCO Countries (SCO TEMP) last month granted a license to "Pakistan House" to join the SCO TEMP Think Tank Alliance.
At the awarding ceremony, Hu Kaiqiang, Director General of SCO TEMP and Chairman of the Think Tank Alliance of the Platform pointed out that the platform has continuously promoted the construction of think tanks by attracting heads of state from the SCO, experts, scholars, business leaders and other elites in various fields.
"It is committed to building an international innovative think tank alliance that directly enables cooperation between SCO countries in the fields of industry, economy, trade and culture," Hu said.
With the inclusion of Pakistan House, it will offer more professional think tank services to the working committee of the platform to facilitate multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework. This will help promote greater outcomes in economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges among SCO countries," Hu added.
Ali Hussain, Chairperson of the Economic and Business Advisory Council of Pakistan House, stated that Pakistan House will actively leverage its advantages as an overseas think tank and closely coordinate with the other alliance members on international affairs, local media reported.
"For Pakistan, a full member of SCO since 2017, the organization has served as a catalyst for growth, development, and increased global engagement. Pakistan's integration into regional and international commercial networks has also been facilitated by the organization. We will further promote cooperation between China, Pakistan, and other SCO countries in fields such as international trade, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges through the platform," said Ali.
Founded in 2012, Pakistan House is an independent international affairs policy research institute based in Blanchoy, Denmark, and Islamabad. Its mission is to help build a positive, secure, and balanced world, primarily focusing on developing countries. It mainly collaborates with universities, think tanks, governments, the private sector, and civil societies. Additionally, it conducts academic exchanges with think tanks worldwide.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union
FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters
18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens
More Stories From World
-
'Pretty cool': US kids discover remains of teen T-Rex11 minutes ago
-
Biden takes election duel with Trump to France11 minutes ago
-
Biden to meet with Zelensky in France, at G7 in Italy11 minutes ago
-
UK leaders clash in TV debate as Farage enters election fray21 minutes ago
-
First batch of Pakistani fresh aquatic products arrives in Kashgar, China21 minutes ago
-
India's Modi set for tougher ride after close election win1 hour ago
-
UNGA to elect 5 non-permanent Security Council members on Thursday; Pakistan contender for Asian sea ..1 hour ago
-
Australian watchdog drops court fight with X over violent posts1 hour ago
-
'Life goes on' - Panama islanders relocated as sea level rises2 hours ago
-
Modric set for international swan song at Euro 20242 hours ago
-
US health experts vote against MDMA as treatment for PTSD2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower2 hours ago