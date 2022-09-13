SCO to Accept 6 New Dialogue Partners During Summit in Samarkand - Official

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Six countries will receive the status of dialogue partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the summit in Samarkand, including four Arab countries, SCO national coordinator from Uzbekistan Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov said.

"The course of consultations held in Samarkand at the level of national coordinators of the SCO member states indicates that at the upcoming summit, which will be held on September 15-16, a decision will be approved to admit six new dialogue partners to the organization, and four of them are Arab countries," Nurimbetov said.

According to him, the Samarkand summit will be "a breakthrough in the issue of expanding the number of SCO partner states."

Earlier, Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov told reporters that the signing of memorandums on granting the status of a dialogue partner in the SCO with Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia was expected at the summit in Samarkand. Approval of applications for obtaining the status of partners with Bahrain and the Maldives is expected as well.