UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO Urges Sides To Show Restraint Amid Escalation In Middle East - Secretary General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:38 PM

SCO Urges Sides to Show Restraint Amid Escalation in Middle East - Secretary General

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) expresses concern over the situation in the Middle East and calls upon all the parties to exercise maximum restraint, the Organization's Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said during talks with Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz Zadeh

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) expresses concern over the situation in the middle East and calls upon all the parties to exercise maximum restraint, the Organization's Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said during talks with Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz Zadeh.

"We express concern over the ongoing developments in the region and call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint in seeking the most optimal political and diplomatic solution to this conflict, as well as to prevent further escalation of tension in the Middle East," the SCO secretary general said, specifying that the organization opposed any use of force in international relations and encouraged all the parties to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states.

Norov also stated that Iran was an important observer country of the SCO, and the issues of ensuring peace and stability in the region were "extremely relevant and significant" for the organization.

The situation in the Middle East worsened following the US assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Friday and Iran's abandonment of the final limitations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Sunday.

Related Topics

Iran China Vladimir Putin Middle East Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Algerian Ambassador

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week signals new decade o ..

25 minutes ago

PTEA demands immediate end to transporters' strike ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condemns Quetta blast, issues direc ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Ambassador condoles over PAF aircraft cra ..

2 minutes ago

India's ill designs about Pakistan, Kashmir need t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.