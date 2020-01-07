SCO Urges Sides to Show Restraint Amid Escalation in Middle East - Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) expresses concern over the situation in the middle East and calls upon all the parties to exercise maximum restraint, the Organization's Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said during talks with Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz Zadeh.

"We express concern over the ongoing developments in the region and call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint in seeking the most optimal political and diplomatic solution to this conflict, as well as to prevent further escalation of tension in the Middle East," the SCO secretary general said, specifying that the organization opposed any use of force in international relations and encouraged all the parties to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states.

Norov also stated that Iran was an important observer country of the SCO, and the issues of ensuring peace and stability in the region were "extremely relevant and significant" for the organization.

The situation in the Middle East worsened following the US assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Friday and Iran's abandonment of the final limitations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Sunday.