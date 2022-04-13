SCO Welcomes Partnership With Egypt in Fighting Terrorism - Regional Department

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO RATS) welcomes Egypt's intention to form a partnership to jointly fight terrorism, extremism and separatism, the structure's press service said on Wednesday.

Director of the SCO RATS Executive Committee Ruslan Mirzaev met with Egyptian Ambassador in Uzbekistan Amira Fahmi in Tashkent on Tuesday.

"Cairo's further steps to harmonize relations with the SCO were discussed, as well as possible promising areas and areas of joint struggle of the SCO member countries and Egypt with the forces of the 'three evils' (terrorism, extremism and separatism)," the statement said.

Fahmi confirmed Egypt's interest in strengthening cooperation with all SCO members in existing areas of activity and creating new ones, the statement added.

SCO is a political, economic and security alliance comprising India, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and China. The SCO summit in Dushanbe in September 2021 started the procedure of Iran's entry and granting SCO partner status to Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.