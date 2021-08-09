(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kitted out and nowhere to go: many young Iraqis in Baghdad make an effort to be hip, even as they admit their country may have no future.

Take Mohammed, for example

Take Mohammed, for example. He has set up for the night in a smoky cafe with two friends.

He's 23, has serious hair and a handlebar moustache. Mohammed is a guitarist whose friends like his songs, even if his mother doesn't.

And at least he has his espresso.

In Baghdad "there are very few places for young people" to go, and he feels stifled by "conservative" Iraqi society, he said.

And then there's Covid. And Iraqi politics.

"Society keeps boys and girls apart," Mohammed said. "By the time of university, you've had no contact with girls, so you don't know how to behave.

" As for the coronavirus, like 95 percent of Iraq's 40 million people, he isn't vaccinated. The number of daily infections is running at around 10,000.

Mohammed is "afraid of the virus", but like most Iraqis who gather in public spaces, he doesn't wear a mask.

"But my mates are vaccinated, so that's OK," he said.

Talk turns to politics, a hated subject for those who joined the unprecedented October 2019 uprising against corruption and mismanagement.

"I was shot three times" by anti-riot forces, Mohammed said, lifting his T-shirt to reveal a huge scar.

He was one of 30,000 people wounded in the protests. Nearly 600 were killed.