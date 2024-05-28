Scorching heat alert: Pakistan advises Hujjaj to guard against heatstroke risks

MAKKAH-AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) on Tuesday advised Pakistani pilgrims to take all possible precautionary measures against heatstroke, especially during the Hajj days, following a severe heat warning issued by the Saudi National Centre for Meteorology.

This year, Hajj is expected to take place from June 14 to June 19, coinciding with the peak of sweltering summer temperatures in the region, raising concerns about the well-being of millions of pilgrims gathering in Makkah from across the world.

“We advise Pakistani pilgrims to avoid sun exposure, particularly during the five Hajj days in Mashair from 8-12 Zilhaj. Drink plenty of water, preferably ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts), use umbrellas, and spend maximum time in air-cooled or air-conditioned tents and shaded areas/tracks,” the PHM Head/Director General (Hajj) told APP in an interview.

He emphasized that although the government of Pakistan has made timely and elaborate arrangements, including transport, accommodation, and catering in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalfa, there would be no homelike comfort in the tent villages. “It will be a hard time amid millions of people and hot weather conditions, so be prepared for it,” he cautioned.

Answering a question, the PHM head said around 2.5 million faithful from across the world, including 179,210 from Pakistan, would perform the religious obligation of Hajj this year.

He noted that the Mission and its supporting staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, as well as local and Pakistan-based mouavineen, were performing duties in shifts round-the-clock to extend maximum facilities to the guests of Allah Almighty.

He highlighted that the best possible facilities in the most cost-effective Hajj package in the region, including residence, round-the-clock transport from hotel buildings to Haram Sharif, and three meals a day, as well as online monitoring of the overall Hajj operation, were being ensured efficiently.

Replying to a question, Soomro said around 40,000 intending Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have so far arrived in Madinah and Makkah through 164 flights under the government scheme. Meanwhile, the number of arrived pilgrims under the private scheme stood at 5,500, he added.

He mentioned that the pre-Hajj Ziarat of Pakistani pilgrims in Madinah was near completion and expressed hope that all the intending pilgrims who arrived in the city of the Prophet (PBUH) in the first leg of their spiritual journey would be transported to Makkah by June 1-2.

He said the PHM was in close contact with all the intending pilgrims through the ‘Pak Hajj App,’ two toll-free helplines, and four WhatsApp numbers to address their concerns round the clock.

He reported that the supporting staff deployed at different entrance points of Haram-e-Makki had so far provided guidance to around 12,000 intending Hajj pilgrims.

During the last 20 days, he said, the Lost and Found Cell traced 106 dislocated intending pilgrims and took them to their hotel residences, besides locating and handing over more than 600 small and large luggage bags and 147 wheelchairs to their owners.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission is dedicated to ensuring the safety and comfort of Pakistani pilgrims during this year's Hajj, despite the challenging weather conditions. Through meticulous planning, continuous support, and real-time communication, the Mission aims to provide a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience for all pilgrims.

As the sacred journey approaches, the PHM's comprehensive measures and vigilant care underscore their commitment to the well-being of the faithful, encouraging all intending pilgrims to remain cautious and well-prepared for the intense heat they will face.