UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scores Arrested As PSG Fans Riot After Defeat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:57 PM

Scores arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat

Almost 150 people were arrested as Paris Saint-Germain fans set cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and clashed with police in the French capital after the team's Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich, police said Monda

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Almost 150 people were arrested as Paris Saint-Germain fans set cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and clashed with police in the French capital after the team's Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich, police said Monday.

The violence occurred around the Parc des Princes stadium and on the Champs-Elysees avenue during and after the match on Sunday night, police said on Twitter.

Thousands of supporters had gathered at the Parc des Princes to cheer on PSG, lighting flares and chanting as they watched the 1-0 defeat in Lisbon on a big screen.

The trouble lasted several hours, as groups of fans threw bottles and fireworks at police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, an AFP reporter said.

On the Champs-Elysees, vehicles were set on fire, windows broken and shops vandalised.

Related Topics

Fire Police Twitter Vehicles Lisbon Gas Sunday PSG Bayern

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Makes Direct Appeal to Parents to Sen ..

1 minute ago

10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philipp ..

1 minute ago

Defence Minister condoles demise of Ejaz Shah's br ..

1 minute ago

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating ..

1 minute ago

American Boxer Mike  Tyson’s video offering pra ..

18 minutes ago

PCB congratulates Zaheer Abbas on his inclusion in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.