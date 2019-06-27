Scores from Amhara party arrested in Ethiopia after coup bid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Scores of people with links to an ethno-nationalist party in Ethiopia's Amhara state have been arrested after an attempted coup in the region, a party spokesman said Thursday

"In Addis Ababa alone 56 of our members and sympathisers have been arrested while dozens other NaMA (National Amhara Movement) sympathisers and members in Oromia have also been arrested," said party spokesman Christian Tadele.