UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scores From Amhara Party Arrested In Ethiopia After Coup Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:14 PM

Scores from Amhara party arrested in Ethiopia after coup bid

Scores of people with links to an ethno-nationalist party in Ethiopia's Amhara state have been arrested after an attempted coup in the region, a party spokesman said Thursday

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Scores of people with links to an ethno-nationalist party in Ethiopia's Amhara state have been arrested after an attempted coup in the region, a party spokesman said Thursday.

"In Addis Ababa alone 56 of our members and sympathisers have been arrested while dozens other NaMA (National Amhara Movement) sympathisers and members in Oromia have also been arrested," said party spokesman Christian Tadele.

Related Topics

Addis Ababa Ethiopia Christian

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Lahore 27 June 2019

5 minutes ago

Turkmen President Discusses Afghanistan With New U ..

5 minutes ago

Air India Plane Makes Emergency Landing in UK - St ..

5 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Parliament Strips Ex-President Atambayev of ..

5 minutes ago

Imported commercial car sales fall 3.6 pct in May

2 minutes ago

S.Korea says trust-building to determine pace of K ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.