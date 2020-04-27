Scores homeless after Greek migrant camp fire: official

Scores of asylum-seekers were left homeless when a fire tore through a camp on the Greek island of Samos, a migration ministry official said Monday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Scores of asylum-seekers were left homeless when a fire tore through a camp on the Greek island of Samos, a migration ministry official said Monday.

"Around 200 people have been left homeless," Migration Ministry Secretary Manos Logothetis told AFP.

The blaze on Sunday evening was started "amid internal disputes (between residents)", he added.

Another fire was started Monday in a new round of clashes between "Arabic-speakers and Africans", a local police source said.

"The incidents began on Sunday night. The fire was put out at midnight, but today we had more tension and stone-throwing," the officer said.

Riot squads had been sent in to quell the unrest and seven people detained, he said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Samos camp is massively overcrowded, with nearly 7,000 people in a facility built to handle fewer than 650.

The Greek government had planned to relocate to the mainland over 2,300 asylum seekers from island camps -- including many elderly and ailing persons -- but the operation has been delayed owing to fears of coronavirus contagion.

No coronavirus case has been officially reported in camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos.

But there have been outbreaks in two camps and a migrant hotel on the mainland.

Another fire in the migrant camp on Chios earlier this month destroyed the facilities of the European asylum service, a camp canteen, warehouse tents and many housing containers in a riot started after a 47-year-old Iraqi woman died there.

Residents attributed her death to coronavirus. Officials denied this was true.