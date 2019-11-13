UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scores Of Jews Settlers Storms Al-Aqsa Amid Tension

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:49 PM

Scores of Jews settlers storms Al-Aqsa amid tension

Scores of Jewish settlers forced their way into Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Wednesday, according to a Palestinian agency

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Scores of Jewish settlers forced their way into Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Wednesday, according to a Palestinian agency.

"Around 123 settlers backed by Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa compound since early morning," said the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, a Jordan-run agency responsible for overseeing the city's Muslim and Christian holy sites.

Settlers swarmed into the site via the Al-Maghariba Gate, usually guarded by Israeli police.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least two Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Strip.

The situation escalated in Gaza early Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of the Islamic Jihad resistance group. His wife Asmaa Abu al-Atta was also killed.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews, for their part, refer to the area as the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, in which Al-Aqsa is located during the 1967 middle East War. It formally annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as its capital a move never recognized by the international community.

Related Topics

World Police Jihad Gaza Wife Jerusalem Temple Middle East SITE Mosque Muslim Jew Christian

Recent Stories

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

6 minutes ago

Mozambique economy set to bounce back in 2020: IMF ..

8 minutes ago

Fujairah light distillates stocks drop to 14-month ..

36 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan expresses concern over the conversion ..

40 minutes ago

Rupee gains 04 Paisa against dollar

8 minutes ago

IT Minister visits U Microfinance Bank Ltd headqua ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.