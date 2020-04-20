UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scores Of Refugees Test Positive For Virus In Lisbon Shelter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

Scores of refugees test positive for virus in Lisbon shelter

More than 130 refugees housed in a youth hostel in Portugal's capital Lisbon have been infected by the new coronavirus and placed in quarantine, the mayor's office said on Monday

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 130 refugees housed in a youth hostel in Portugal's capital Lisbon have been infected by the new coronavirus and placed in quarantine, the mayor's office said on Monday.

Portugal has granted immigrants awaiting regularisation of their papers and asylum seekers the same rights as residents, in particular access to medical care during a state of emergency decreed last month to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of a total of some 180 tenants, 138 tested positive and they were relocated and placed in quarantine, the municipality said.

The hostel was evacuated on Sunday after the case of a man who had been hospitalised was reported, Lisbon deputy mayor Carlos Costa told reporters.

According to local media, the refugees are all men who have applied for asylum in Portugal.

"They are young people from Egypt, Ivory Coast and other regions of the world," Mohamed Abed, an official at a Lisbon mosque, told RTP public television.

The establishment located in central Lisbon has been disinfected by firefighters and refugees who tested negative have moved back there.

Portugal's state of emergency, in force since March 19, has been extended to May 2 as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Egypt Young Man Lisbon Same Ivory Coast Portugal March May Sunday Mosque Media TV All From Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

6 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

21 minutes ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.