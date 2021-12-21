UrduPoint.com

Scotland Axes New Year's Eve Street Party Due To Omicron

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:14 PM

Scotland axes New Year's Eve street party due to Omicron

Edinburgh's hugely popular New Year's Eve street party has been cancelled because of the surge in coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Edinburgh's hugely popular New Year's Eve street party has been cancelled because of the surge in coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of revellers from around the world typically descend on the Scottish capital on December 31 for Hogmanay, which is marked by live music and fireworks above Edinburgh Castle.

But this was the second successive year that the festivities have been axed, as Scotland and the rest of Britain grapple with spiralling Covid-19 infections.

Britain reported another 90,629 cases on Tuesday as the new variant rages and hospitalisation rates in London climb.

Daily case rates have frequently broken records over the last week as the country -- one of Europe's worst-hit by the virus, with more than 147,000 deaths during the pandemic -- struggles to contain Omicron.

Sturgeon told lawmakers in the devolved Scottish Parliament that crowds would be capped at 500 for outdoor public events, and 100 standing or 200 seated indoors, for at least three weeks from December 26.

That means football matches and other live sports events in Scotland will also be "effectively spectator-free", she added.

Earlier Tuesday, the Welsh government announced that sporting events there would be played behind closed doors from December 26.

It also emerged that officials in Wales, which has advised people to work from home if possible as virus cases rise, can now fine people for failing to do so.

Monday's change from mere guidance to a legal requirement to homeworking could see people fined 60 ($80, 70 Euros) unless they can offer "a reasonable excuse".

Employers could be hit with penalties of 10,000 for repeatedly failing to allow people to work from home.

In England, where Omicron cases are particularly concentrated in the capital London, the UK government has so far opted against imposing restrictions like limiting spectators.

It enacted so-called "Plan B" curbs earlier this month, mandating mask-wearing in certain settings and advising people to home-work if possible, while also introducing a Covid pass system for large events.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Music Europe Parliament Fine London Edinburgh Wales United Kingdom December From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nigeria urges caution as Covid cases surge

Nigeria urges caution as Covid cases surge

1 minute ago
 Salernitana out of Serie A if not sold by end of y ..

Salernitana out of Serie A if not sold by end of year, says Italian FA chief

1 minute ago
 Danish parliament expels former minister Inger Sto ..

Danish parliament expels former minister Inger Stojberg following conviction: vo ..

1 minute ago
 Airbus, Boeing 'concerned' over US 5G instrument i ..

Airbus, Boeing 'concerned' over US 5G instrument interference

1 minute ago
 Putin Told Scholz Kiev Evading Implementation of M ..

Putin Told Scholz Kiev Evading Implementation of Minsk Agreements

4 minutes ago
 Victory, defeat part of politics: Farrukh

Victory, defeat part of politics: Farrukh

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.