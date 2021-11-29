UrduPoint.com

Scotland Confirmed 6 Cases Of Omicron Coronavirus Variant Taking UK's Total To 9

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Scotland Confirmed 6 Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Variant Taking UK's Total to 9

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Six cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been confirmed in Scotland, taking the total for the United Kingdom up to nine with the previous three infections detected in England, the Scottish health authorities reported on Monday.

"Six cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been identified in Scotland. Four cases are in the Lanarkshire area and two have been identified in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area," the Scottish semiautonomous government said in a statement, with Scotland's Health Secretary Humaz Yousaf adding that "all will receive expert help and support and Public Health Scotland will undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases."

According to Yousaf, this will be a worrying time for the six people now identified as having the new variant. All will receive expert help and support and Public Health Scotland will undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases.

He warned that since there was still much to learn about this new variant of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 regarding its severity, transmissibility and response to treatments and vaccines, people must be cautious and do everything they can to minimize the risk of spreading infection.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new strain of the coronavirus, Omicron, as one of concern, since it may be more transmissible and dangerous. Cases of the new variant have already been confirmed in multiple countries and governments rushed to suspend travel with southern African nations in order to prevent the spread of the new strain.

In the United Kingdom, face coverings will be mandatory on public transport and in shops and other closed settings including banks, post offices and hairdressers from Tuesday, when isolation rules will return for international arrivals until they receive a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

The UK also convened an urgent meeting of the Group of Seven health ministers on Monday to discuss the Omicron variant.

Related Topics

World Glasgow United Kingdom May Post All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commemoration Day an honourable chapter in nation& ..

Commemoration Day an honourable chapter in nation&#039;s history: Ajman Ruler

38 seconds ago
 President Alvi, Turkish President Erdogan agree to ..

President Alvi, Turkish President Erdogan agree to enhance ties, trade

3 minutes ago
 Is Karishna Tanna going to marry soon with Varun?

Is Karishna Tanna going to marry soon with Varun?

16 minutes ago
 TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in ..

TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Spa ..

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Space Tourist Duo Flight

32 minutes ago
 India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws a ..

India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws after Modi U-turn

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.