Scotland eyes 'substantial' easing of virus curbs from April

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Scotland will look to begin a "substantial" easing of coronavirus restrictions from April 26, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday as she laid out plans to take the country out of lockdown.

The head of Scotland's devolved government told lawmakers there were "much brighter times ahead", adding that restrictions were working well alongside a mass vaccination programme that was "motoring".

"We can now see a firm way out of this if we all stick together and stick with it," she added.

The first minister, whose government has devolved powers over health policy, indicated the lifting of restrictions on non-essential business would be more cautious than plans outlined for England by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

"From 26th April, assuming the data allows, we will move back to levels with hopefully all of Scotland, that is currently in level four moving to level three," she said.

"At that stage, we will begin to reopen the economy and society in the more substantial way that we are all longing for," Sturgeon added, explaining the situation was "extremely positive and promising" but "still quite precarious".

Johnson on Monday outlined a four-step plan to ease lockdown measures in England, with schools opening again to pupils from March 8, and non-essential retail from April 12.

Some fans could be able to attend sporting fixtures from May 17, while all social distancing restrictions could be removed from June 21 -- all subject to change and depending on scientific data.

"We are travelling on a one-way road to freedom and we can begin safely to restart our lives in confidence," Johnson said.

He added: "The crocus of hope is poking through the frost and spring is on its way both literally and metaphorically." Scotland, as well as Wales' devolved government, has moved faster to reopen schools than England. Primary school students in Scotland aged between four and seven returned to the classroom on Monday.

Sturgeon said it was hoped that all primary school children -- up to the age of 12 -- would be able to return on March 15 with some older pupils returning to the classroom for some lessons.

Scotland will look to return all children to school on April 5, she added.

Nearly 1.4 million people in Scotland have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, Sturgeon said.

Britain, the worst-hit country in Europe with more than 120,000 deaths and four million cases, has been under strict lockdown for weeks.

Unlike Johnson, Sturgeon did not give details on the further reopening but said in mid-March she would lay out plans for reopening into April and May "and into a summer when we hope, really hope, to be living with much greater freedoms than we are today".