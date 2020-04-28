Scotland Issues Advisory on Use of Face Coverings in Public Spaces

(@FahadShabbir)

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday her government was advising the wearing of face coverings when shopping or using public transport

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday her government was advising the wearing of face coverings when shopping or using public transport.

"The Scottish government is now recommending the use of face coverings in these limited circumstances as a precautionary measure," she said at a daily briefing.

Sturgeon added that any face covering could potentially reduce the risk of a silent coronavirus spreader passing it on to others in a confined space where social distancing is not possible.

"Given that the evidence is relatively weak, we are not at this stage making this mandatory or suggesting that it will be enforced," the minister said.

The country has so far confirmed 10,721 coronavirus cases, up 200 from the day before. A further 70 people died in the past day, taking the death toll to 1,332.

Sturgeon said Scotland would start testing all people aged over 70 who are admitted to Scottish hospitals to see if they contract COVID-19 after the admission.