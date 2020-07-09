UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland Keeps Quarantine For Spain, Serbia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Scotland keeps quarantine for Spain, Serbia

Travellers from Spain and Serbia will still have to self-isolate if they travel to Scotland, the devolved government in Edinburgh said on Wednesday, despite a previous UK government lifting of restrictions

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Travellers from Spain and Serbia will still have to self-isolate if they travel to Scotland, the devolved government in Edinburgh said on Wednesday, despite a previous UK government lifting of restrictions.

London last week cancelled coronavirus quarantine for travellers coming to the UK from 59 countries and territories, including Spain and other major European travel destinations, but not the United States.

But Scotland complained that it was not properly consulted during the decision-making process.

The devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can each adopt their own health regulations, while England follows those announced by the UK government in London.

Scotland's First Minister Nicolas Sturgeon said Spain's infection rates were still too high to make travel safe.

"I know how many people from Scotland enjoy travelling to Spain and I know how much we love welcoming Spanish tourists," she told reporters.

"My hope is these restrictions can be relaxed soon, and possibly very soon." Serbia's capital Belgrade was hit by violent protests on Tuesday over a weekend curfew that followed an infections spike.

Sturgeon insisted there would be no "way around" the restrictions, warning that Scottish officials had the travel details of those entering English airports.

Sturgeon, who has repeatedly angered London by adopting more stringent measures during the outbreak, said the virus was less prevalent in Scotland than other parts of the UK.

"This is relevant to the decisions that we take in relation to quarantine," she said.

Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) has been pushing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to approve a new independence referendum for England's northern neighbour.

Johnson has steadfastly refused but polls show independence sentiments rising in the wake of the UK's split from the European Union, which most Scottish voters opposed.

A survey conducted for The Sunday Times last weekend indicated Sturgeon's handling of the coronavirus crisis helped push Scottish approval of independence up to 54 percent.

In the 2014 referendum on independence, 45 percent voted in favour against 55 percent who wanted to keep the three-centuries-old union.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union London Split Belgrade Edinburgh Independence Wales Ireland Spain United Kingdom United States Serbia Sunday From Government Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

1 hour ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

1 hour ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

France's 'Acquittator' sows controversy as new jus ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.