Scotland Likely to Delay Lockdown Easing Beyond June 28 - Sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday that coronavirus curbs would stay in place until June 28 and would likely go beyond that date to allow as many people as possible to be vaccinated

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday that coronavirus curbs would stay in place until June 28 and would likely go beyond that date to allow as many people as possible to be vaccinated.

"It is more likely that we will opt to maintain restrictions for a further three weeks from 28 June and use that time to vaccinate with both doses as many more people as possible," she told a news briefing.

Sturgeon said there was evidence that the vaccination campaign was working but the country needed to buy itself more time to immunize everyone.

Scotland was expected to move to the lowest level of restrictions from June 28. The mutation-driven rise in cases across the United Kingdom prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay lifting restrictions in England from June 21 to July 19.