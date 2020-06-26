UrduPoint.com
Scotland Police Say Not Treating Glasgow Stabbing As Terrorism

Scotland Police Say Not Treating Glasgow Stabbing as Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Police Scotland said on Friday that they do not consider the stabbing in Glasgow a terrorist attack.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a man had stabbed several people at a hotel in central Glasgow. Initial media reports suggested that three people, including the attacker who was shot by police, had died.

"The incident is not being treated as a terrorism and our investigation is continuing into the circumstances. There is no wider risk to the public, however the street remains closed and people should avoid the area," the police said in a statement.

The police said that its officers arrived at the scene within two minutes, and "the incident was quickly contained."

"A man was shot by armed police and has died. Six other men are in hospital for treatment, including a 42-year-old police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition. The officer's family is aware," the police said.

"The other men in hospital are aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53 .... Our thoughts are with the families of those who were injured, including our officer," the press release added.

