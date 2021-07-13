UrduPoint.com
Scotland Prepares To Reopen But Not As Much As England

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:59 PM

Scotland will partially ease some of its coronavirus restrictions from next week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, but unlike in England, insisted face coverings should remain for the foreseeable future

The decision of the devolved parliament in Edinburgh to go slower than the UK government in London, which sets health policy in England, creates different rules north and south of the border.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Health Secretary Sajid Javid have announced that all coronavirus curbs will be removed on Monday, but scientists have warned the move is too fast, and could see infection rates spiral.

Scottish National Party leader Sturgeon in particular was critical of Johnson's plan to end mandatory mask-wearing, which has become a political issue and stoked anger within his own party.

"If government believes measures like this matter -- and this government does -- we should say so, we should do what is necessary to ensure compliance," she told lawmakers.

