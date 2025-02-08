Scotland set for Six Nations acid test against champions Ireland

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Scotland face a severe examination of their Six Nations title credentials when they try to end a 10-match losing streak against double defending champions Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The Scots last enjoyed a win over Ireland in 2017 -- four months before current Dark Blues coach Gregor Townsend took charge.

For all the talk of a 'golden generation' featuring gifted fly-half and co-captain Finn Russell, as well as try-scoring wings Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, the cold hard fact is Scotland have been without a title since winning the last edition of the old Five Nations back in 1999.

Ireland, by contrast, are bidding for an unprecedented third successive Six Nations crown after clinching the 2024 championship with a 17-13 win over Scotland in Dublin.

The two teams enjoyed contrasting wins in last week's Six Nations openers. Ireland came from 10-5 down at half-time to beat England 27-22. Scotland withstood an Italy fightback to complete a 31-19 victory after the Azzurri had drawn level at 19-19.

But Scotland centre Huw Jones, who scored a hat-trick of tries against Italy, said more was needed to achieve a long-awaited success against Ireland.

- 'Never strung it together' -

"We've wanted this one for a long time and never quite got it, so it's a huge challenge for us," the 31-year-old Glasgow midfielder said. "It's a real cliche, but it's the big-match temperament, that's what we need to find within this squad.

"We've had it in games in the past but never strung it together. I feel like I say the same thing every year."

Scotland's willingness to talk up their chances of ending a dire run has often led to Irish accusations of "arrogance", but Townsend insisted he had no interest in talk of a 'grudge match'.

"Maybe it's more on the Irish side, or the Irish media side, there's this rivalry or needle to give them extra motivation on why they want to win again," he said.

Townsend has brought back-row Jack Dempsey and prop Rory Sutherland into his pack, while New Zealand-born Tom Jordan, qualified on residency grounds, starts in midfield after impressing off the bench against Italy.

Ireland coach Simon Easterby, meanwhile, insisted past results against Scotland were no guarantee of future performance. He launched his reign as interim replacement while Andy Farrell is seconded to the British and Irish Lions with victory over England.

"It's something that's been spoken about outside the camp, but we're just focused on getting our own game in order, making sure we deliver a better performance than we did against England because that's what it will take to beat Scotland in Murrayfield," he said.

Easterby, himself a former Ireland back row, has recalled flanker Peter O'Mahony -- last year's title-winning skipper and a veteran of 110 Irish caps -- to add experience to a team now led by No 8 Caelan Doris.

The other change to the starting side that beat England sees centre Robbie Henshaw return in place of the benched Garry Ringrose.

Perhaps more significant is Easterby's decision to keep faith with Sam Prendergast, following the 21-year-old fly-half's uncertain display against England, and resist the temptation to start Jack Crowley after the Munster stand-off came off the bench to help close out that match.

"I do agree Jack was good last weekend coming off the bench," said Easterby. "The game had opened up a bit and that's partly due to the way he played."

Easterby added: "Jack is clearly disappointed but he's an unbelievable person, he's so supportive.

"We're in a position where we're trying both of them and trying to grow Sam's experiences, not just at home last week in a huge game for him and for us as a team, but also now going away from home."