UrduPoint.com

Scotland Still Divided Over Independence Vote - Poll

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Scotland Still Divided Over Independence Vote - Poll

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) People in Scotland remain divided over independence, with 51% saying they would vote for leaving the United Kingdom and 49% voting against, according to data from an Opinium poll released on Thursday.

The survey commissioned by the Sky news broadcaster also found that the 46% of the 590 people polled between September 2-8 said they would support holding another independent referendum in the next five years, while 44% were against it.

Scots voted to remain in the United Kingdom in a 2014 referendum but that support shrunk after a majority of the UK chose to leave the European Union two years later.

Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in the 2016 referendum, but the overall UK vote was to leave.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that another vote on Scottish independence would be "irresponsible" and "reckless," but his cabinet minister, Michael Gove, said on August 1 that the UK government would let Scotland hold a second independence referendum if there was a "settled will" of the public.

Later in August, the secretary of state for Scotland, Alister Jack, suggested that a 60% support for independence would be needed to trigger another referendum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote European Union Independence United Kingdom August September 2016 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

43 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

11 minutes ago
 89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fen ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fencing Clubs Championship

26 minutes ago
 4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Confer ..

4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference begins at UVAS

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur chairs divisional Polio task ..

Commissioner Sukkur chairs divisional Polio task force

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.