LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the tightening of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK country, with six new restrictions set to take effect on Saturday.

"Case numbers are still so high ” and the new variant is so infectious ” that we must be as tough and as effective as we can be to stop it spreading," Sturgeon said in parliament.

The new rules limit retailers' click-and-collect services to essential items, such as clothes, baby equipment, homeware and books. All queuing is to be avoided by staggering appointments.

Outlets offering takeaway will no longer be allowed to service customers inside. food and beverages will only be served through a hatch or doorway to limit interaction between customers or with the staff.

Drinking takeaway alcohol outdoors in public will be forbidden in all four high-risk areas.

Telecommuting will be enforced more vigorously.

The rule of thumb is that if the staff worked remotely during the first lockdown they should do so now, and employers are expected to facilitate that.

Work inside people's houses is only permitted if it is essential for the upkeep, maintenance and functioning of the household.

People are also asked to stay at home as much as possible. When leaving for an essential purpose they are not permitted to remain outside for other purposes afterwards.

"Don't think in terms of the maximum interactions you can have without breaking the rules. Think instead about how you minimize your interactions to the bare essentials," Sturgeon urged the public.

The second lockdown came into being in Scotland on January 4. Sturgeon said that the number of virus-related deaths stood at 7,074 as of Sunday, 384 of them were resisted last week in what is the highest weekly total since May.