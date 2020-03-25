Scotland, Wales, N. Ireland Record 15 New COVID-19-Related Deaths, UK Total Up to 437

The number of people who have died after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom has risen to 437, after health authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland confirmed 15 more deaths since the UK Department of Health and Social Care most recently updated its official statistics on Tuesday evening

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of people who have died after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom has risen to 437, after health authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland confirmed 15 more deaths since the UK Department of Health and Social Care most recently updated its official statistics on Tuesday evening.

As of 09:00 GMT on Tuesday, the UK death toll stood at 422 according to official government statistics. Since then, health authorities across the UK have reported 15 more deaths, with an update from the National Health Service in England expected later in the day.

On Wednesday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave a speech that addressed the ongoing efforts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

She confirmed that the death toll in Scotland now stood at 22, a rise of six overnight.

The death toll now also stands at 22 in Wales, after public health authorities in the country confirmed five deaths overnight.

Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency has also reported four deaths since the government's last official update, raising the death toll in the country to seven.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged people to leave their houses only for essential purposes, such as shopping for basic needs, in order to prevent the further spread of the disease.

According to the government's last update on Tuesday, 8,077 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.