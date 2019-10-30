Scotland Yard Vows to Improve Service Pursuant to Grenfell Tower Fire Report

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The London Metropolitan Police is determined to closely familiarize itself with the freshly-published report on the deadly Grenfell Tower fire and introduce any necessary improvements to its performance as per the report's recommendations, Commander Stuart Cundy said in a statement on Wednesday.

In June 2017, a massive fire broke out in Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey residential building in west London, killing 72 and injuring more than 70 others. The building burned down completely. Aside from the police investigation, a public inquiry has been opened into the tragedy. Earlier on Wednesday, the inquiry chairman, Martin Moore-Bick, published the long-due report with findings.

"The report makes a number of observations about the Met's response that night. It highlights the leadership shown by officers and the sensitive policing approach ... The report also identifies how the emergency services can improve their response and work together more effectively. It recommends changes to our joint protocols to make clearer the lines of communication to be set up during a major incident. We will work with colleagues in London and nationally to review the protocols and make any necessary improvements," the statement read.

Another recommendation that Cundy pledged to abide by was speeding up the way in which information about survivors is collected and given to their families. Additionally, he committed the Met to reviewing and improving the training of its call operators to ensure that they handle the "fire survival guidance" calls properly.

Cundy emphasized that after every major incident, including the Grenfell Tower fire and several terrorist attacks in 2017, Scotland Yard analyzed its performance and took steps to improve it.

Those steps included, for example, more training for frontline officers, a new rota of 24/7 inspectors for the coordination of response with hospitals, and an enhanced general coordination with other emergency services, the Met commander said.

"In the light of today's report we will revisit those improvements to ensure any further learning is implemented. There will always be learning from every incident but we are committed to providing the best possible response in challenging and tragic circumstances," the statement read.

Scotland Yard stressed that its own criminal investigation had begun immediately after the fire and called the public inquiry report an "important step" in establishing the full picture of events and preventing similar tragedies from happening in the future.

"It is only right we fully read and assess the report to ensure any issues of relevance are identified and fed into our investigation. As you would expect, we will do this in a thorough and considered fashion and, given the length and detailed nature of the report, it will take some time," Cundy said.

Earlier findings of an investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire found many violations of fire safety standards, such as flammable materials used for the cladding. Following the incident, the UK government launched a series of combustibility tests of high-rise residential buildings across the country, which revealed that 262 buildings used the same or similar cladding.