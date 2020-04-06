(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Dr. Catherine Calderwood, the Chief Medical Officer of Scotland, resigned after she failed to follow her own guidelines and visited her second home twice during the coronavirus lockdown.

Calderwood's resignation statement was released on the Scottish Government website late on Sunday.

"The most important thing to me now and over the next few very difficult months is that people across Scotland know what they need to do to reduce the spread of this virus and that means they must have complete trust in those who give them advice. It is with a heavy heart that I resign as Chief Medical Officer," Calderwood said.

She apologized for her actions, saying that her decision to resign was made after a Sunday night evening conversation with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

"Dr Calderwood's advice to me, to the government and to people across Scotland over the past few weeks has been the right advice.

... It is however clear that the mistake she made - even though she has apologised sincerely and honourably for it - risks distracting from and undermining confidence in the government's public health message at this crucial time," Sturgeon said commenting on Calderwood's resignation, as quoted in the Sunday Scottish government statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Sturgeon admitted that Dr. Catherine Calderwood had "made a mistake" but said that the chief medical officer was going to remain in her post. Calderwood said at a press briefing that she was "truly sorry" and that there were no "legitimate reasons" for her to be out of her home, even though she and her family followed social distancing guidance.

On Saturday, Scottish media reported that the Calderwoods and their three children spent Friday night at their home in Earlsferry, Fife, walking their dog at a local beach.