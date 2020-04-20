UrduPoint.com
Scotland's Coronavirus Death Toll Up By 12, Reaching 915 - First Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:06 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Scotland's coronavirus death toll has risen by 12 in the past day, bringing the total to 915, while the number of those infected has reached 8,450, first Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday.

In a televised update, Sturgeon added that 169 people were currently in intensive care with "confirmed or suspected" COVID-19 infection.

This is a fraction of the United Kingdom's overall numbers, which is counting upwards of 120,000 cases and 16,000 deaths most of them in more populous England.

Similar to the UK-wide statistics, Scotland is only counting the number of deaths in hospitals and does not tally the number of recoveries.

