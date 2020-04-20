Scotland's coronavirus death toll has risen by 12 in the past day, bringing the total to 915, while the number of those infected has reached 8,450, first Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday

In a televised update, Sturgeon added that 169 people were currently in intensive care with "confirmed or suspected" COVID-19 infection.

This is a fraction of the United Kingdom's overall numbers, which is counting upwards of 120,000 cases and 16,000 deaths most of them in more populous England.

Similar to the UK-wide statistics, Scotland is only counting the number of deaths in hospitals and does not tally the number of recoveries.