Scotland's COVID-19 Deaths Up By 58 To 837 - Sturgeon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:52 PM

Fifty-eight more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Scotland over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 837, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Fifty-eight more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Scotland over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 837, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Friday

"In the last 24 hours I am afraid that 58 deaths have been registered of patients who have been confirmed as testing positive for COVID-19.

This takes the total number of deaths in Scotland under that measurement to 837," Sturgeon said at a briefing, broadcast by Sky news.

In total, the country has confirmed 7,409 cases, which is an increase of 307 on the numbers reported a day before, she added. Of these, 189 people are in intensive care, a decrease of seven.

A total of 1,799 people are currently in hospitals with either suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the first minister.

In total, the United Kingdom has recorded over 103,000 coronavirus cases, including 13,729 fatalities.

