MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Sunday said that the vaccination campaign in Scotland showed encouraging results but noted that the related monitoring was still necessary.

"It is absolutely the case that the key question for @scotgov [Scottish Government now (and I'm sure governments elsewhere too) is whether & to what extent vaccines are breaking the link between cases & serious illness.

Evidence so far is encouraging but we need to monitor," Sturgeon tweeted.

The immunization campaign in Scotland kicked off in December and uses vaccines by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer/BioNTech.

To date, 3,234,311 first doses have been administered across Scotland with a population of 4.5 million people. A total of 2,022,728 people have completed the vaccination.