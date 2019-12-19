The Scottish National Party (SNP) will argue that there is a democratic case for Scotland's independence following Thursday's general election, and will push Westminster to allow the transfer of power to allow the Scottish parliament to establish legislation for a second referendum, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Scottish National Party (SNP) will argue that there is a democratic case for Scotland's independence following Thursday's general election, and will push Westminster to allow the transfer of power to allow the Scottish parliament to establish legislation for a second referendum, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.

"We are therefore today calling on the UK government to negotiate and agree the transfer of power that would put beyond doubt the Scottish parliament's right to legislate for a referendum on independence.

Together with the constitutional and democratic case for that transfer of power, we are also publishing the draft legislation that would give effect to that," the first minister said in a statement at Bute House in Edinburgh.

The first minister stated that she did not expect Westminster to agree to such measures, but would await the response of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.