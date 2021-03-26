UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland's Former Leader Alex Salmond Launches New Party

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:37 PM

Scotland's former leader Alex Salmond launches new party

Scotland's former leader Alex Salmond on Friday announced a shock political comeback, launching a new pro-independence party to run in the upcoming Scottish parliament elections

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Scotland's former leader Alex Salmond on Friday announced a shock political comeback, launching a new pro-independence party to run in the upcoming Scottish parliament elections.

The 66-year-old, who has clashed with his successor as first minister Nicola Sturgeon over her handling of sexual harassment claims against him, said the Alba Party would be a "new political force" aiming to deliver a "supermajority" for independence in the May polls.

Related Topics

Parliament Independence May

Recent Stories

LG department to set up 5 modern slaughter houses

1 second ago

Javed Ahmed Baloch posted as SSP Jamshoro

3 seconds ago

Betterment of Pakistani diaspora among govt's prio ..

6 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast

3 minutes ago

US to Hold First Ever West Africa Joint Counterter ..

3 minutes ago

Italy to restrict anti-vax health workers: PM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.