Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Scotland's former leader Alex Salmond on Friday announced a shock political comeback, launching a new pro-independence party to run in the upcoming Scottish parliament elections.

The 66-year-old, who has clashed with his successor as first minister Nicola Sturgeon over her handling of sexual harassment claims against him, said the Alba Party would be a "new political force" aiming to deliver a "supermajority" for independence in the May polls.