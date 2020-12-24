UrduPoint.com
Scotland's Future As 'an Independent, European Nation': First Minister Sturgeon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:29 PM

Scotland's future as 'an independent, European nation': First Minister Sturgeon

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacted Thursday to news of Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU by saying it was time for Scotland to be "an independent, European nation"

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacted Thursday to news of Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU by saying it was time for Scotland to be "an independent, European nation".

"Before the spin starts, it's worth remembering that Brexit is happening against Scotland's will," she added on Twitter.

"And there is no deal that will ever make up for what Brexit takes away from us."

