Scotland's Government Plans Own Public Inquiry Into COVID-19 Handling By End Of 2021

Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Scottish government announced on Tuesday that it would launch an independent public inquiry into its response to the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2021 in view of pressure from those who lost their loved ones to the virus.

The move came after the deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for COVID-19 recovery, John Swinney, met with representatives of the Scottish branch of the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, which gathers over 4,000 relatives of people who have died during the pandemic. The region has witnessed a spike in infections in recent weeks, with a record high of nearly 3,700 registered on August 18.

"The Scottish Government is inviting views on the draft aims and principles of an independent public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ... The proposed inquiry would be established by the end of the year, to scrutinise decisions taken in the course of this pandemic, and learn lessons for future pandemics," the government said in a statement.

The inquiry will take "a person-centred, human rights based approach with a focus on outcomes and timely reporting to identify lessons and recommendations," the statement read.

The government also called on the public to share their ideas and comments on how the probe can be conducted and submit their proposals via email by September 30.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, re-elected this May, pledged to carry out a public inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic within her first one hundred days in office. The top Scottish official is also currently discussing with London prospects for a nationwide investigation, the statement added.

