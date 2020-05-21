MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon presented on Thursday a roadmap for a four-phased relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions based on the so-called "test, trace, isolate, support" approach amid the steady reduction in new cases across the country, stating that the first stage of quarantine easing is to start on May 28.

According to Sturgeon, the decline in new cases and the fact that the coronavirus basic reproduction number in Scotland has been below 1 point for over three weeks, which is, according to experts, a condition for easing COVID-19 quarantine, indicate that "the time is right to move towards a careful relaxation of lockdown restriction."

"Today's route map explains the framework we are using for that relaxation and sets out future steps people can expect to see, and in what order. It is based firmly on the criteria set by the World Health Organization, and it takes account of the experiences of other countries. A key aspect of our strategy ” as recommended by the WHO ” is the 'test, trace, isolate, support' approach, which will operate in Scotland as 'Test and Protect,'" Sturgeon said during her address to the Scottish parliament.

As part of the first phase, more outdoor activities like golf, tennis, bowls and fishing will be allowed, waste and recycling services will resume, and people will be able to meet someone from other households while observing social distance, Sturgeon said.

"We are legally required to review the lockdown restrictions every three weeks. The next review date is next Thursday, 28th May. Providing that we continue to make progress in tackling COVID over the next week and, in particular, see no regression in our progress so far, I can confirm that the government intends to move from lockdown to phase 1 ” and thereby lift some restrictions ” from 28th May," she said.

According to Sturgeon, Scotland registered 105 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 14,856. Moreover, 37 new deaths were registered over the past day and the death toll now amounts to 2,221.