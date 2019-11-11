The government of Scotland is working hard to ensure that Brexit does not happen and is counting on the upcoming snap parliamentary vote in the United Kingdom to stop the country's exit from the European Union, Ivan McKee, Scotland's minister of trade, investments and innovation, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The government of Scotland is working hard to ensure that Brexit does not happen and is counting on the upcoming snap parliamentary vote in the United Kingdom to stop the country's exit from the European Union, Ivan McKee, Scotland's minister of trade, investments and innovation, told Sputnik on Monday.

"For the Scottish government, we think that Brexit is a mistake and we are working hard to make sure it does not happen. We think it is damaging for Scotland's economy and for the people of Scotland. And if there is going to be Brexit, it should be as soft as possible, we should stay in a single market and the customs union.

So we will see what happens with the UK general election, but we hope to do well and we hope that as a consequence of that we can stop Brexit," McKee said.

The UK's snap election is scheduled to take place on December 12 and will be a landmark one, as it will determine the future course of Brexit. The country has been struggling to negotiate its divorce terms with the European Union for over two years, with parliament blocking several deals proposed by two different prime ministers. The general election is expected to break the deadlock.