Open Menu

Scott Seeks Another Chance To Win Cup In 2026 At Medinah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Scott seeks another chance to win Cup in 2026 at Medinah

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A 10th consecutive loss by the Internationals to the United States in the Presidents Cup has the global golf squad hoping to pull off another "Miracle at Medinah" in 2026.

The Americans completed an 18.5-11.5 victory over the non-European side by taking 7.5 points from Sunday's 12 closing singles matches at Royal Montreal.

The US team leads the all-time golf match play rivalry 13-1-1. But the Internationals will renew their quest for a first victory since 1998 in two years at Medinah, where Europe made an epic last-day fightback to win the 2012 Ryder Cup.

"I feel like there has been an evolution," said Australian Adam Scott, who hasn't won in 11 Cup starts. "The result, unfortunately, is the same.

"Hopefully this competition inspires all of us sitting up here to play really hard, go on with our careers the next two years, win big events and come back better prepared and ready to win in Chicago."

Scott, a 44-year-old from Adelaide who won the 2013 Masters, said he hopes to be part of that show.

"Sure. I think I can play for another couple years," Scott said. "I've come this far. If I can play in a couple more years and contribute a point, then I'd love to be on a winning Presidents Cup team.

"I believe there's something happening with this team internally under this shield. I'd love to push along and give it one more shot if I can.

"

South Koreans Tom Kim and Kim Si-woo said Scott's name is already down for Medinah and the Aussie says they inspire him to keep fighting for an elusive Presidents Cup victory.

"I have a lot of fun with these guys. I told them at the start of the week it's them who is motivating me and inspiring me to make this team," Scott said.

"The standard of golf is so high, and it's getting harder for me to keep up but it's them that I look to to see what the standard is that I need to compete and be on this team."

The Americans went 8-1 in four-ball pairs matches, accounting for the final point differential in an event where 13 matches went to the 18th hole.

"The margin is so close. That's what makes it tough. A couple things go our way and who knows," said Mike Weir, the Internationals captain.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes added: "The results don't do justice to how close these matches were. If we play the last couple holes better in a few matches this thing could swing the other way."

Tom Kim said he apologized to US captain Jim Furyk and Xander Schauffele about comments regarding being cursed at by rival players, still without naming who or when.

"I didn't mean it to go in such a negative way. If it did I'm sorry," Kim said, calling it, "a little misunderstanding on my part."

Related Topics

Europe Canada Adelaide Same Hughes Chicago South Korea United States Adam Scott Sunday Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024

3 hours ago
 FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

1 day ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

2 days ago
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

2 days ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

2 days ago
 PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

2 days ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

2 days ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

2 days ago

More Stories From World