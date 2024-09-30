Scott Seeks Another Chance To Win Cup In 2026 At Medinah
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A 10th consecutive loss by the Internationals to the United States in the Presidents Cup has the global golf squad hoping to pull off another "Miracle at Medinah" in 2026.
The Americans completed an 18.5-11.5 victory over the non-European side by taking 7.5 points from Sunday's 12 closing singles matches at Royal Montreal.
The US team leads the all-time golf match play rivalry 13-1-1. But the Internationals will renew their quest for a first victory since 1998 in two years at Medinah, where Europe made an epic last-day fightback to win the 2012 Ryder Cup.
"I feel like there has been an evolution," said Australian Adam Scott, who hasn't won in 11 Cup starts. "The result, unfortunately, is the same.
"Hopefully this competition inspires all of us sitting up here to play really hard, go on with our careers the next two years, win big events and come back better prepared and ready to win in Chicago."
Scott, a 44-year-old from Adelaide who won the 2013 Masters, said he hopes to be part of that show.
"Sure. I think I can play for another couple years," Scott said. "I've come this far. If I can play in a couple more years and contribute a point, then I'd love to be on a winning Presidents Cup team.
"I believe there's something happening with this team internally under this shield. I'd love to push along and give it one more shot if I can.
"
South Koreans Tom Kim and Kim Si-woo said Scott's name is already down for Medinah and the Aussie says they inspire him to keep fighting for an elusive Presidents Cup victory.
"I have a lot of fun with these guys. I told them at the start of the week it's them who is motivating me and inspiring me to make this team," Scott said.
"The standard of golf is so high, and it's getting harder for me to keep up but it's them that I look to to see what the standard is that I need to compete and be on this team."
The Americans went 8-1 in four-ball pairs matches, accounting for the final point differential in an event where 13 matches went to the 18th hole.
"The margin is so close. That's what makes it tough. A couple things go our way and who knows," said Mike Weir, the Internationals captain.
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes added: "The results don't do justice to how close these matches were. If we play the last couple holes better in a few matches this thing could swing the other way."
Tom Kim said he apologized to US captain Jim Furyk and Xander Schauffele about comments regarding being cursed at by rival players, still without naming who or when.
"I didn't mean it to go in such a negative way. If it did I'm sorry," Kim said, calling it, "a little misunderstanding on my part."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2024
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
More Stories From World
-
NATO gets a new chief -- but don't expect a revolution2 minutes ago
-
Cup-clincher Bradley unlikely to be Ryder Cup playing captain2 minutes ago
-
Death toll soars in US from storm Helene, North Carolina reeling12 minutes ago
-
Austria far-right supporters toast historic victory22 minutes ago
-
Henry and Ravens inflict first defeat on Bills, Vikings march on22 minutes ago
-
Two killed fighting wildfire in Greece32 minutes ago
-
US VP debate pits hillbilly energy against 'Minnesota nice'52 minutes ago
-
Vikings march on with win at Packers, Chiefs stay unbeaten1 hour ago
-
Marseille lose ground on leaders as last-gasp Lyon win1 hour ago
-
Trump urges 'violent' police crackdown as Harris campaigns in Nevada1 hour ago
-
Napoli jump to top of Serie A with win over Monza2 hours ago
-
Austria far right scores historic win in national vote2 hours ago