Scottish Authorities Make Indoors Face Masks Mandatory In Phase 3 Reopening

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:32 PM

Scottish Authorities Make Indoors Face Masks Mandatory in Phase 3 Reopening

Face covering will become mandatory in Scotland starting July 10 as phase three of coronavirus restrictions lifting will go into effect, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Face covering will become mandatory in Scotland starting July 10 as phase three of coronavirus restrictions lifting will go into effect, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.

"I can confirm today that from the expected start of phase three, which is July 10 next week, wearing face coverings will also be mandatory in shops," Sturgeon said at a briefing in Edinburgh, broadcast by Sky news.

Sturgeon explained that as people begin to interact more, such steps are necessary to keep the risk of infections in indoor environments at a minimum.

Phase three of the easing of restrictions in Scotland will allow non-essential facilities to reopen and schools will restart in a limited capacity.

Scotland has registered over 18,200 cases of infection with 2,487 deaths, with the spread largely contained. On Thursday, health authorities confirmed five new cases and one additional death.

