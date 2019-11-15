UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Court Frees Catalan Separatist Leader Clara Ponsati On Bail - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Scottish Court Frees Catalan Separatist Leader Clara Ponsati on Bail - Lawyer

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) A court in Edinburgh released ex-Catalan minister Clara Ponsati on bail hours after she handed herself in to police to have a European arrest warrant served on her, her lawyer said Thursday.

The former top education official in Catalonia is wanted in Spain for her role in the 2017 independence vote. She has been living in exile in Scotland, where she teaches at the University of St. Andrews.

"Clara was ... transferred to Edinburgh Sheriff Court for appearance at the Extradition Court before Sheriff Ross.

After submissions from our legal team, Clara was released on bail," Aamer Anwar said.

The next hearing in her extradition case is scheduled for December 12, the lawyer added. A date for the full hearing is likely to take place next spring.

Anwar estimated that the 62-year-old faced a jail term of up to 15 years if handed over and convicted of sedition in Spain. The Supreme Court in Madrid gave nine other Catalan leaders sentences ranging from nine to 13 years in prison in mid-October.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Police Education Vote Jail Madrid Edinburgh Independence Spain December 2017 From Top Court

Recent Stories

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

60 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Culture and arts are powerful agents of peace: Nou ..

2 hours ago

World Tolerance Summit concludes, experts call for ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.