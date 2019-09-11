UrduPoint.com
Scottish Court Hands Boris Johnson Fresh Brexit Blow

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:46 PM

Scottish court hands Boris Johnson fresh Brexit blow

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a fresh blow Wednesday when a Scottish court ruled that his controversial decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a fresh blow Wednesday when a Scottish court ruled that his controversial decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful.

The government immediately appealed, with the case set to be heard in the Supreme Court next Tuesday, and parliament set to remain shut in the meantime.

Johnson says the decision to suspend -- or prorogue -- parliament until October 14 is a routine move allowing his government to launch a new legislative agenda.

But critics accuse him of trying to silence parliamentary opposition to his threat to leave the European Union on October 31 even if he has failed to agree divorce terms with Brussels.

If Johnson fails to secure a deal he insists the country will leave anyway, to the outrage of many MPs who believe a "no deal" exit would bring huge disruption.

After the legal ruling, the opposition Labour party demanded that Johnson urgently recall parliament, which was suspended for five weeks on Tuesday.

However, a government source told AFP that "nothing is changing"until the case was concluded.

