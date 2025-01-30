Open Menu

Scottish Court Rules Against Two New North Sea Oil And Gas Fields

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 06:23 PM

Scottish court rules against two new North Sea oil and gas fields

Scottish court on Thursday ruled against the development of two oil and gas fields in the North Sea in a "historic win" for two environmental groups

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A Scottish court on Thursday ruled against the development of two oil and gas fields in the North Sea in a "historic win" for two environmental groups.

Scotland's Court of Session agreed with campaign groups Uplift and Greenpeace and ruled that the previous UK government's approvals for the multi-billion pound Rosebank and Jackdaw fields were unlawful as they did not consider the carbon emissions the projects would indirectly generate.

Judge Andrew Stewart, who presided over the judicial review, said he had considered all the circumstances and concluded in favour of granting "reduction", a legal term for revoking approval.

"The public interest in authorities acting lawfully and the private interest of members of the public in climate change outweigh the private interest of the developers," Stewart said.

Shell, which owns the Jackdaw gas condensate field 155 miles (250 kilometres) east of the Scottish city of Aberdeen, and Equinor, the majority owner of Rosebank oil field 145 kilometres off the Shetland Islands, will now have to resubmit their environmental impact assessments.

The decision follows a ruling by the UK Supreme Court in June that greenhouse gas emissions indirectly generated by a business -- known as Scope 3 or downstream emissions -- must be taken into account.

As a result the government, which has a binding commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the UK by 2050, will be obliged when it reassesses the project to consider the emissions generated by burning extracted oil and gas, not just those that come from the extraction process.

The oilfields were approved by the previous Conservative government, but the Labour government that came into power in July said it would not contest the Scottish court case in light of the Supreme Court ruling.

The oil companies also acknowledged during the four-day hearing in November that the Supreme Court ruling meant the fields were unlawful.

Recent Stories

UAE strengthens collaboration to advance gender eq ..

UAE strengthens collaboration to advance gender equality, women’s empowerment

10 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC team on success ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC team on successful launch of MBZ-SAT

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Holding Asset Management unveils Nad Al Sheb ..

Dubai Holding Asset Management unveils Nad Al Sheba Mall, set to open in April 2 ..

10 minutes ago
 France, Germany stall eurozone growth in fourth qu ..

France, Germany stall eurozone growth in fourth quarter

10 minutes ago
 Drop in temperatures expected, chances of rainfall ..

Drop in temperatures expected, chances of rainfall increase: NCM

25 minutes ago
 Egypt’s Health Ministry, Burjeel Holdings collab ..

Egypt’s Health Ministry, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to develop advanced BMT ..

25 minutes ago
EHS, MBRCGI announce AI-driven ‘Synthetic Memori ..

EHS, MBRCGI announce AI-driven ‘Synthetic Memories’ project for Alzheimer’ ..

25 minutes ago
 Deutsche Bank 2024 profits hit by legal costs

Deutsche Bank 2024 profits hit by legal costs

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation disc ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation discuss cooperation

40 minutes ago
 Scottish court rules against two new North Sea oil ..

Scottish court rules against two new North Sea oil and gas fields

2 minutes ago
 Prudent monetary policy played key role in restori ..

Prudent monetary policy played key role in restoring macroeconomic stability: SB ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venic ..

UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World