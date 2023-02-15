Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Resigns After 8 Years in Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that she intends to resign after remaining eight years in office.

"So today I am announcing my intention to step down as First Minister and leader of my party," Sturgeon said at a press conference at Bute House, the official residence of the First Minister of Scotland located in Edinburgh.

The minister added that the initiated the process of electing a new party leader and that she will remain in office until her successor is elected.

"This is really hard for me. My decision comes from a place of duty and from a place of love, tough love, perhaps, for my party and for my country," Sturgeon said.