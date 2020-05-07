UrduPoint.com
Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Says COVID-19 Lockdown Must Be Extended Further

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:53 PM

Lockdown measures that have been in force in the United Kingdom since March 23 must be extended in Scotland as any easing may lead to a rise in cases, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Lockdown measures that have been in force in the United Kingdom since March 23 must be extended in Scotland as any easing may lead to a rise in cases, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.

"Our assessment of the evidence leads me to the conclusion that the lockdown must be extended at this stage," Sturgeon said at a press briefing.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce his plan to begin easing lockdown measures on Sunday, although Sturgeon stated that this would be premature.

"I will not be pressured into lifting restrictions prematurely before I am certain as I can be that we will not be risking a resurgence in infection rates," she added.

In Scotland, 215 people have tested positive for COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, down from 272 on the previous day. In total, 12,924 positive tests for the coronavirus disease have been reported since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 1,762 people.

