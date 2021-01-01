UrduPoint.com
Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Vows To Return Scotland To EU Soon

Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:30 AM

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Vows to Return Scotland to EU Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon promised on Friday to return Scotland to the European Union soon.

With the end of 2020, the transition period in the relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union came to an end, and the agreement on the post-Brexit relationship between London and the bloc entered into force.

"Scotland will be back soon, Europe. Keep the light on," Sturgeon wrote on her Twitter page.

Sturgeon has repeatedly said that Scotland had voted against Brexit in 2016 and the withdrawal from the European Union took place against the will of the Scottish people.

She also called for holding a second referendum on Scottish independence from the United Kingdom.

In 2014, Scotland voted for remaining a part of the UK, which was a member of the European Union then. One of the main arguments of those, who opposed the possible independence, was that the secession would result in an immediate exit from the European Union.

