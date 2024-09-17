Scottish Government Backs Glasgow To Stage Troubled 2026 Commonwealth Games
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The Scottish Government said Tuesday it would back Glasgow hosting a slimmed down version of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"I was pleased to write to Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) today to inform them that the Scottish Government will give its support for the proposal," said Scottish health secretary Neil Gray.
The future of the multi-sport event was thrown into doubt when the Australian state of Victoria, the original 2026 hosts, withdrew last year citing rising costs.
Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Chris Jenkins welcomed Tuesday's announcement.
"We have been working with Commonwealth Games Scotland and the Scottish Government for several months and are delighted to hear CGS has received confirmation of support from the Government to enable them to progress with their proposal to host the Games in 2026," he said in a statement.
"At the heart of our discussions has been an investment of £100 million ($132 million) from the CGF and the commitment that Glasgow 2026 would not require financial underwriting from either the Scottish or UK Governments."
The Australians offer of funding part of the costs has also been gratefully accepted.
"The additional generous contribution of around £2.3 million from Commonwealth Games Australia to the Glasgow concept will further enhance the Games delivery," said Jenkins.
"It is a strong sign of the support and excitement for the concept within the wider Commonwealth Games Movement."
