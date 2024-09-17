Open Menu

Scottish Government Backs Glasgow To Stage Troubled 2026 Commonwealth Games

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Scottish Government backs Glasgow to stage troubled 2026 Commonwealth Games

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The Scottish Government said Tuesday it would back Glasgow hosting a slimmed down version of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"I was pleased to write to Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) today to inform them that the Scottish Government will give its support for the proposal," said Scottish health secretary Neil Gray.

The future of the multi-sport event was thrown into doubt when the Australian state of Victoria, the original 2026 hosts, withdrew last year citing rising costs.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Chris Jenkins welcomed Tuesday's announcement.

"We have been working with Commonwealth Games Scotland and the Scottish Government for several months and are delighted to hear CGS has received confirmation of support from the Government to enable them to progress with their proposal to host the Games in 2026," he said in a statement.

"At the heart of our discussions has been an investment of £100 million ($132 million) from the CGF and the commitment that Glasgow 2026 would not require financial underwriting from either the Scottish or UK Governments."

The Australians offer of funding part of the costs has also been gratefully accepted.

"The additional generous contribution of around £2.3 million from Commonwealth Games Australia to the Glasgow concept will further enhance the Games delivery," said Jenkins.

"It is a strong sign of the support and excitement for the concept within the wider Commonwealth Games Movement."

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Progress Glasgow United Kingdom Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

8 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

8 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

8 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

15 hours ago
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

1 day ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World