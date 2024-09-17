Scottish government backs Glasgow to stage troubled 2026 Commonwealth Games

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Glasgow was effectively given the go-ahead to stage the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the Scottish government said Tuesday it would back the city in hosting a slimmed down version of the troubled multi-sport event.

The future of the 2026 edition was thrown into doubt when the Australian state of Victoria, the original hosts, withdrew last year citing rising costs.

But Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) announced in April it had developed a "cost-effective" plan to stage the Games in Glasgow and Scottish health secretary Neil Gray said Tuesday: "I was pleased to write to Commonwealth Games Scotland today to inform them that the Scottish Government will give its support for the proposal."

Gray said the government had conducted a "thorough assessment" of the CGS scheme, which is set to see the Games returning to 2014 hosts Glasgow.

He added it would "help to support a new future for the Commonwealth Games and deliver economic and sporting opportunity for Scotland".

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Chris Jenkins welcomed Tuesday's announcement, which paves the way for a fourth Games in Scotland, with Edinburgh having staged the 1970 and 1986 editions.

"We have been working with Commonwealth Games Scotland and the Scottish government for several months and are delighted to hear CGS has received confirmation of support from the government to enable them to progress with their proposal to host the Games in 2026," he said in a statement.

- 'No government underwriting' -

Jenkins stressed the Glasgow 2026 plan had no need of major public investment -- something that could have scuppered the proposal at the outset.

"At the heart of our discussions has been an investment of £100 million ($132 million) from the CGF and the commitment that Glasgow 2026 would not require financial underwriting from either the Scottish or UK Governments," he said.

Australia's offer of funding part of the costs has also been accepted.

"The additional generous contribution of around £2.3 million from Commonwealth Games Australia to the Glasgow concept will further enhance the Games delivery," said Jenkins.

He added: "We will work closely with CGS to positively conclude final stakeholder discussions with the aim of formally announcing Glasgow as the host city for 2026 as soon as possible."

The Australian funding effectively represents part of a compensation payment from the Victorian government to the CGF.

Singapore and Malaysia both decided against staging the 2026 Games on cost grounds, with the Malaysian government saying in March the CGF's offer of £100 million was "not expected to be able to cover the entire cost of organising a large-scale sports event".

But it is now likely the 2026 Games will be significantly reduced, with a total of just 10-13 sports compared to 19 at the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

Victoria was the second successive host to renege on its commitment to stage the Games, after citing a projected cost of more than A$6 billion (£3.13 billion, $4.09 billion).

In 2015, Durban was named as 2022 host but 17 months later the South African city was stripped of the Games amid financial problems before Birmingham stepped in -- the fifth time in the last six editions the event has been staged in either Britain or Australia.

The Commonwealth Games, held every four years, evolved out of the British Empire Games and is still made up mainly of countries once subject to British imperial rule.

Its relevance, in an age where regional events such as Asian or European championships have assumed greater importance, has long been questioned.

But its supporters argue it gives athletes valuable experience of a multi-sport event, leaving them better prepared to compete at a pinnacle event such as the Olympic Games.