MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Friday that the UK prime minister had to transfer the right to call a vote on Scotland's independence to its devolved parliament in light of her party's strong election showing.

Boris Johnson's Conservatives won a majority in this Thursday's general election on a promise to "get Brexit done." Sturgeon's Scottish National Party came third with 48 seats, a result she described as exceptional.

"Johnson has a mandate to take England out of the European Union. But he emphatically does not have a mandate to take Scotland out of the EU.

If he is going to claim a mandate for Brexit, then he cannot deny the mandate that the SNP has to offer people in Scotland the choice of something different," she said.

The electoral gains amplified Sturgeon's repeated calls for a new referendum on a split from the United Kingdom after the failed bid of 2014. With a vast majority of Scots voting to stay in the EU in the 2016 poll, the push has been to give them a second shot at independence. Sturgeon predicted this might happen next year.