UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Gov't Demands Johnson Allow Independence Vote After SNP Election Gains

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:27 PM

Scottish Gov't Demands Johnson Allow Independence Vote After SNP Election Gains

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Friday that the UK prime minister had to transfer the right to call a vote on Scotland's independence to its devolved parliament in light of her party's strong election showing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Friday that the UK prime minister had to transfer the right to call a vote on Scotland's independence to its devolved parliament in light of her party's strong election showing.

Boris Johnson's Conservatives won a majority in this Thursday's general election on a promise to "get Brexit done." Sturgeon's Scottish National Party came third with 48 seats, a result she described as exceptional.

"Johnson has a mandate to take England out of the European Union. But he emphatically does not have a mandate to take Scotland out of the EU.

If he is going to claim a mandate for Brexit, then he cannot deny the mandate that the SNP has to offer people in Scotland the choice of something different," she said.

The electoral gains amplified Sturgeon's repeated calls for a new referendum on a split from the United Kingdom after the failed bid of 2014. With a vast majority of Scots voting to stay in the EU in the 2016 poll, the push has been to give them a second shot at independence. Sturgeon predicted this might happen next year.

Related Topics

Election UK Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union Split Independence United Kingdom Brexit 2016 From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Libya's GNA Denies Claims of Haftar Army Advancing ..

34 seconds ago

Merkel Says EU Leaders Welcomed Clarity of UK Gene ..

35 seconds ago

Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomes pact with Switzerlan ..

37 seconds ago

Nation's economic, image building linked with poli ..

39 seconds ago

25 burned to death in Nigeria road accident

5 minutes ago

Thar Railway Track feasibility report to be presen ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.