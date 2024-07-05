Scottish Independence Hit As SNP Suffers 'damaging' UK Poll
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The pro-separatist Scottish National Party was virtually obliterated at the UK general election on Friday, suffering a devastating blow to its withering independence movement.
Keir Starmer's Labour party overturned more than a decade of SNP domination by storming to a majority of Scotland's 57 seats, as it rode to power in Westminster.
The SNP lost dozens of lawmakers as it recorded its worst result in a British general election since 2010, with leader John Swinney lamenting a "very, very difficult and damaging" night for his party.
Swinney had targeted winning 29 seats as a mandate for reopening negotiations with the British government for another independence referendum, but it returned only nine MPs, with one result still to declare.
That was down from the 48 it won at the last election in 2019.
Labour returned just one Scottish Labour MP last time round but sealed its comeback in its former heartland by sweeping every Glasgow seat as well as numerous others in Scotland's central belt.
The crushing loss for the SNP means it relinquished its position as Britain's third-biggest party, which brings a high-profile slot during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in parliament.
It will also lose out on public funding and key positions on parliamentary select committees.
"There will have to be a lot of soul-searching as a party as a consequence of these results that have come in tonight," SNP leader John Swinney admitted to the BBC.
