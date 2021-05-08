UrduPoint.com
Scottish Independence Party Seeks Majority In 'knife-edge' Count

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 03:44 PM

Scottish independence party seeks majority in 'knife-edge' count

The Scottish National Party hoped a second day of vote-counting Saturday would bring it a slim majority in the devolved parliament while Prime Minister Boris Johnson decried its plan for an independence referendum

Edinburgh (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Scottish National Party hoped a second day of vote-counting Saturday would bring it a slim majority in the devolved parliament while Prime Minister Boris Johnson decried its plan for an independence referendum.

The UK voted in a series of local and regional polls on "Super Thursday" in its first major vote since Brexit and the pandemic.

Johnson's Conservative Party performed strongly and claimed a traditional Labour seat in a parliamentary by-election.

But the focus remained on Scotland, where a vote for the devolved parliament in Edinburgh tested public support for the SNP's plan to hold a fresh referendum on independence that could reshape the UK.

The SNP on Friday won 39 of the 48 seats declared but lost two key targets. It needs 65 seats to claim a majority at Holyrood for the first time since 2011.

