Scottish independence supporters seek to inject life into faltering campaign

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Scottish independence campaigners will march in Glasgow on Saturday as they try to reignite flagging support for self-rule before a UK general election due this year that is expected to deal a blow to their cause.

A series of setbacks, including a fraud scandal involving Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, have left the independence movement at arguably its lowest ebb in recent memory.

The march comes after Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, was charged on Thursday for the embezzlement of £600,000 in donations meant for independence campaigning.

Murrell, the 59-year-old former chief executive of the ruling pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), was charged more than a year after he was first arrested.

Sturgeon, who resigned as the devolved UK administration's first minister and SNP leader in February 2023, was arrested in June last year, but released without charge.

On Friday, she described her husband's situation as "incredibly difficult," with current First Minister Humza Yousaf calling it a "really serious matter indeed".