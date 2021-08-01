Scottish Independence Vote Will Happen If There Is 'Settled Will' of Voters - Gove

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The UK government will let Scotland hold a second independence referendum if there is a "settled will" of public, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove told Sunday Mail in an interview.

When asked if the British cabinet will stand in the way forever, the minister said: "No, if it is the case that there is clearly a settled will in favour of a referendum, then one will occur."

Gove, however, noted that neither he nor public feel that it is the right time to ask that question.

To enable a Scottish independence vote, the government should issue a relevant order, which the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, said several times would not countenance, as Scotland made its choice back in 2014, when it opted for staying within the UK.