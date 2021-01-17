MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) A court of appeal in Scotland has ruled to uphold the conviction of late Abdelbaset al-Megrahi over mass murder by planting an explosive device aboard a passenger plane, according to the verdict released on Friday.

In 2001, ex-Libyan intelligence officer Megrahi was sentenced to life imprisonment for planting a bomb aboard Pan Am flight 103 from London to New York in 1988. The plane crashed in Scotland's southern Lockerbie town, killing 270 people aboard and on the ground. The convict spent the rest of his life until 2012 trying the appeal the verdict. The latest appeal was submitted by his son, Ali Al-Megrahi, after the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission found a possible miscarriage of justice last year.

"Both grounds of appeal having been rejected, the appeal against conviction is refused," Scotland's top judge, Lord Carloway, said in the ruling.

The Megrahi lawyers brought three grounds of appeal, but the court accepted only two ” that the conviction verdict was "unreasonable" and that certain documents were not disclosed to the defense, according to the ruling.

"The contention that the Crown failed to disclose material which would have created a real prospect of a different verdict is rejected," the ruling read.

UK media said the Megrahi lawyers made a statement on behalf of the family in which they said they were "heartbroken" by the ruling and would take the case to a higher instance court.

The 1988 Lockerbie bombing is considered the United Kingdom's largest-scale terrorist attack.