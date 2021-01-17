UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Judge Turns Down Posthumous Appeal Of Lockerbie Bomber's Son - Court Papers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Scottish Judge Turns Down Posthumous Appeal of Lockerbie Bomber's Son - Court Papers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) A court of appeal in Scotland has ruled to uphold the conviction of late Abdelbaset al-Megrahi over mass murder by planting an explosive device aboard a passenger plane, according to the verdict released on Friday.

In 2001, ex-Libyan intelligence officer Megrahi was sentenced to life imprisonment for planting a bomb aboard Pan Am flight 103 from London to New York in 1988. The plane crashed in Scotland's southern Lockerbie town, killing 270 people aboard and on the ground. The convict spent the rest of his life until 2012 trying the appeal the verdict. The latest appeal was submitted by his son, Ali Al-Megrahi, after the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission found a possible miscarriage of justice last year.

"Both grounds of appeal having been rejected, the appeal against conviction is refused," Scotland's top judge, Lord Carloway, said in the ruling.

The Megrahi lawyers brought three grounds of appeal, but the court accepted only two ” that the conviction verdict was "unreasonable" and that certain documents were not disclosed to the defense, according to the ruling.

"The contention that the Crown failed to disclose material which would have created a real prospect of a different verdict is rejected," the ruling read.

UK media said the Megrahi lawyers made a statement on behalf of the family in which they said they were "heartbroken" by the ruling and would take the case to a higher instance court.

The 1988 Lockerbie bombing is considered the United Kingdom's largest-scale terrorist attack.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Terrorist Lawyers London New York United Kingdom Criminals Family Media From Top Court

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

47 minutes ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

32 minutes ago

US rejects Mexico's claim of fabricated drug evide ..

32 minutes ago

Merkel's party picks her ally as next leader

32 minutes ago

Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior M ..

46 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive continues in city

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.